John Conyers Has Been Hospitalized Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations
Rep. John Conyers, D-Mich., addresses supporters during the Michigan Democratic election night party in Detroit, Nov. 6, 2012.
Carlos Osorio—AP
By Associated Press
10:23 AM EST

A political consultant says U.S. Rep. John Conyers has been hospitalized in Detroit.

Sam Riddle said Thursday he spoke to Conyers’ wife, Monica Conyers. Riddle says he doesn’t know why the Democrat congressman was hospitalized or his condition.

He declined to name the hospital.

The 88-year-old Conyers has been under pressure after multiple women who’ve worked for him accused him of sexual harassment.

He denies the allegations, and his lawyer says he won’t resign. Conyers is the longest-serving member of the U.S. House.

One woman, Marion Brown, told NBC’s “Today” show on Thursday that she was propositioned for sex multiple times over more than a decade before she was fired.

