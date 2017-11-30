It’s about time for a new viral moment from slam-dunk meme machine Drake.

It came on Wednesday night when Drake was sitting court-side watching the Charlotte Hornets play his hometown team, the the Toronto Raptors. He was minding his own business until he realized something: he was being filmed. At the time, he was pouring a can of effervescent pink grapefruit Perrier into a cup.

The former Degrassi star knows camera time is camera time, so he decided to have some fun. In the short clip shared on the the Raptors’ Instagram, he hams it up with a fake freakout. In just a few seconds, Drake takes fans on an emotional journey with a ton of replay value. The result? Internet gold.

Social media users quickly snapped up the moment for all manner of situations that catch them off guard.

When you get called to the principals office… @champagnepapi | #WeTheNorth A post shared by Toronto Raptors (@raptors) on Nov 29, 2017 at 5:01pm PST

Post-game, Drake also hopped on the court to interview Raptors baller Kyle Lowry, but his court-side moment is getting all the Twitter love.