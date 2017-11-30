Stephen Colbert a.k.a. “one of the few men still allowed on television,” kicked off Wednesday night’s episode of The Late Show by detailing the allegations against Matt Lauer, who was fired from The Today Show on Wednesday over charges of sexual misconduct.

“Lauer once gave a colleague a sex toy as a present,” Colbert said about the accusations against Lauer. “It included an explicit note about how he wanted to use it on her. It’s bad enough he gave her a sex toy — but he also gave instructions? He found a way to mansplain sexual harassment. ‘You’re doing that wrong, let me get in there.’”

Colbert, of course, wasn’t the only person to comment on Lauer’s dismissal. President Trump tweeted out a note calling for top executives at NBC and Comcast to be fired as well for “fake news”.

Colbert, though, didn’t feel like the President had a right to comment, as he has been accused of sexual harassment and assault by multiple women. “Listen up, you don’t get to comment,” Colbert said. “That is the pot calling the kettle at 3 a.m. and asking what she’s wearing.”

