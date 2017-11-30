Late Night Hosts Blast Matt Lauer Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Following Matt Lauer’s firing from the Today show over allegations of sexual misconduct on Wednesday, the late-night world took aim at both the reported actions of the NBC anchor and President Donald Trump’s response to them.

Trevor Noah kicked things off on The Daily Show by noting that Lauer is just the latest in a long line of media figures who have been accused of inappropriate sexual behavior. “How many news people is this now?” Noah said. “There was Bill O’Reilly, Charlie Rose, Mark Halperin. Soon they’ll have enough guys to start their own perv news network.”

Kimmel took a different approach, recounting the moment he learned of Lauer’s dismissal. “This morning my wife looked at her phone and went, ‘Oh my God, Matt Lauer!'” he explained. “Which, of course, I assumed he was dead. So I guess this is better? I don’t know.”

The Live! host also got in a jab at Trump, who had responded to the news by tweeting, “Wow, Matt Lauer was just fired from NBC for ‘inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.’ But when will the top executives at NBC & Comcast be fired for putting out so much Fake News.”

“If anyone knows about inappropriate behavior in the workplace at NBC, it’s Donald J. Trump,” Kimmel said. “Is he aware that he’s him? I don’t think he is. I think he sees Donald Trump on TV and goes, ‘I like that guy.'”

Colbert, on the other hand, cut right to the Trump chase, referencing the allegations of sexual misconduct that have been leveled against the President himself.

“By ‘fake news’ do you mean more than a dozen women have accused Trump of improper conduct or sexual assault? Is that what you mean?” the Late Show host wondered. “You don’t get to comment. That is the pot calling the kettle at 3 a.m. and asking what she’s wearing.”

Watch all three clips below.