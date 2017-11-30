(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump is lashing out again at North Korean leader Kim Jong Un following the country’s latest ballistic missile test.

Trump says on Twitter Thursday that the “Chinese Envoy, who just returned from North Korea, seems to have had no impact on Little Rocket Man.” That’s his nickname for Kim.

Trump adds that it’s “hard to believe his people, and the military, put up with living in such horrible conditions. Russia and China condemned the launch.”

North Korea launched its most powerful missile yet earlier this week.

Trump has vowed to prevent North Korea from having the capability to strike the U.S. mainland with a nuclear-tipped missile, using military force if necessary.