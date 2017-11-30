'It's Been Humbling.' Matt Lauer Breaks Silence After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

By Jamie Ducharme
7:42 AM EST

Matt Lauer has broken his silence after sexual misconduct allegations led to his firing from NBC’s Today show.

Lauer’s former cohost Savannah Guthrie read Lauer’s statement at the top of Thursday morning’s show. In the statement, Lauer’s first since the news broke, the former anchor apologizes for his actions, but maintains that some accounts are “untrue” or “mischaracterize” his behavior.

The full statement reads:

There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions. To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry. As I am writing this, I realize the depth of the damage and disappointment I have left behind at home and at NBC. Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed. I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish dearly. Repairing the damage will take a lot of time and soul searching and I’m committed to beginning that effort. It is now my full time job. The last two days have forced me to take a very hard look at my own troubling flaws. It’s been humbling. I am blessed to be surrounded by people I love. I thank them for their patience and grace.

NBC officially fired Lauer due to inappropriate conduct toward a fellow NBC employee dating back to the 2014 Sochi Olympic games. A Variety story, citing anonymous sources, detailed further sexual assault allegations against the television star, and NBC said it had “reason to believe [his behavior at the Olympics] may not have been an isolated incident.”

