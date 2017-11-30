Ed Sheeran may have to do a little research before he can fulfill his dream of living in New Zealand. After making a plea to be granted citizenship, the country’s new Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern set him a quiz on New Zealand trivia.

The English pop-star has been very public about his love for New Zealand. In February, he told the Daily Star that he had looked into acquiring citizenship, and said to current affairs show The Project that his favorite city in the world is Wellington. “I’ve actually considered it [moving to Wellington]. If I didn’t have any ties to England I’d be in Wellington in a flash,” he said.

On Wednesday, he recorded a video message for local radio station ZM, saying “I’m not quite a citizen of New Zealand yet, but I’m working on it. Hook me up Prime Minister, please.”

His message was heard by the country’s youngest-ever head of state, who posted a video message of her own challenging him to prove his Kiwi credentials.

“I understand you’ve put through a very informal request for citizenship,” Ardern said. “I’ve got some really important questions for you. The first: do you like pineapple lumps? Do you even know what they are?”

She went on to ask: “Are you willing to wear jandals in semi-inappropriate situations? And also, do you know what jandals are?”

For non-New Zealanders, pineapple lumps are a popular chocolate candy with a chewy, pineapple-flavored filling, while jandals are rubber sandals, also known as flip-flops or thongs.

“Third, and most important question of all,” Ardern concluded. “Are you willing to make New Zealand your home? Let me know.”

Ardern is well known for her use of social media, telling TIME in a recent interview that she believed it was important for people to have an “insight into who you are, and to a certain degree the life that you lead.”

The prime minister has also announced a raft of legislation to ban nonresident foreigners from buying local homes and has spoken about cutting immigration.