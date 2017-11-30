A Woman Was Mauled to Death by 4 Dogs. One Is Still Loose

By Associated Press
9:18 PM EST

(GUNTERSVILLE, Ala.) — An attack by four dogs has left one woman dead and another seriously injured in Alabama.

WAFF-TV reports the attack happened Wednesday morning in Guntersville, which is about 70 miles (115 kilometers) north of Birmingham.

The TV station quotes authorities as saying 46-year-old Tracey Patterson Cornelius of Guntersville was killed and another woman was seriously injured and being treated at a hospital. Her name was not released.

Authorities say Marshall County Animal Control captured all but one of the dogs involved in the attack.

