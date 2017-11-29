N.Y. Lawmaker Allegedly Asked Female Staffer for Nude Photos and Retaliated When She Complained

By Associated Press
3:51 PM EST

(ALBANY, N.Y.) — A New York state lawmaker has been sanctioned by a legislative ethics committee that concluded he asked a female legislative staffer for nude photos and leaked her name when she filed a harassment complaint.

The committee also determined that Republican Assemblyman Steven McLaughlin, of Rensselaer, lied to an investigator when he said he had no knowledge about the allegations, which were first reported last year.

Democratic Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie made the committee’s findings public and formally sanctioned McLaughlin on Wednesday.

McLaughlin denied the allegations and called the findings and resulting sanctions “a pathetic political hit job.” He said he has asked the local prosecutor to review the case to see if his rights were violated.

He was elected county executive earlier this month in Rensselaer County, across the Hudson River from Albany.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE