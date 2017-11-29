(SAYREVILLE, N.J.) — Police in New Jersey are trying to trace the source of a loud banging noise that’s waking residents and causing dogs to bark.

Sayreville police say they started to receive reports on Monday about noises coming from nearby South Amboy.

“We are currently working with different agencies to find the source of the noise, but if you have any information about this, please feel free to message, email or call us,” Sayreville police posted on Facebook.

Police initially thought a private company hired to control the geese population was responsible, but the Middlesex County Parks Department said that was not the case.

The investigation is ongoing.