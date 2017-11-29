Katie Couric Said Matt Lauer 'Pinches Me on the Ass a Lot' in 2012 Interview

A 2012 video in which Katie Couric said Matt Lauer “pinches me on the ass a lot” resurfaced Wednesday after Lauer was fired by NBC due to accusations of sexual misconduct.

“He pinches me on the ass a lot,” Couric told Andy Cohen in a 2012 interview during a segment called “Plead the Fifth” on Watch What Happens Live, when asked what Lauer’s most annoying habit was. Multiple news outlets published video of the interview Wednesday.

“Wow, I wouldn’t have a problem with that,” Cohen said in response. “Katie Couric did not plead the fifth.”

Couric and Lauer were co-anchors on Today from 1997 to 2006, when Couric departed the show. Lauer was fired on Wednesday due to a complaint of “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.”

“It represented, after serious review, a clear violation of our company’s standards. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment,” NBC News Chairman Andy Lack said in a statement on Wednesday. “While it is the first complaint about his behavior in the over twenty years he’s been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident.”

Couric has not yet commented publicly about news of Lauer’s firing. Lauer, who has been a Today anchor for 20 years, is the latest high-profile figure to be fired following accusations of sexual misconduct in recent weeks.

Watch the clip below: