Man Intervenes in Couple's Fight and Kills Woman's Boyfriend, Police Say

By Associated Press
12:02 PM EST

(PHILADELPHIA) — A couple’s late-night argument near Drexel University in Philadelphia took a deadly turn when a random man intervened in their fight and fatally shot the boyfriend.

Philadelphia police say the victim was pronounced dead just before midnight Tuesday and that they have a man in custody.

The shooting happened near one of the college’s student housing complexes, but authorities say none of the people involved were Drexel students.

A police lieutenant says that the shooter didn’t know the couple and that he shot the victim three times.

An investigation is ongoing.

