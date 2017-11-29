Snapchat Just Made Some Big Changes. Here's How to Use Them

Snapchat announced Wednesday morning that it is making changes to how the app is organized to keep friends and professional content separate. Here’s how to use the new Snapchat.

The app still opens with the camera feature making it easily accessible for taking a picture or video. Chats and stories are available by swiping to the left, and the Discover section with content from publishers and professional accounts are on the right.

Snapchat is also adding a “dynamic friends page,” which you can access to the left of the camera along with chats and stories. It will be organized “in the order that you want to talk to them,” Snapchat said in a release. The page will use a more sophisticated version of the Best Friends algorithm to eliminate the need to scroll and search for people you talk to often. Snapchat added that the algorithm will take a while to learn how to organize the list.

The new Discover page on the right side of the camera will also show accounts you subscribe to at the top and eventually bring more personalized content higher up on the page.

The update will be released to selected users before coming to all users, according to Metro.