It should come as no surprise that Beyoncé reigned supreme this year over Instagram, posting the photo that nabbed the most likes on the social media platform in 2017.

The picture — a staged portrait shot by the photographer Awol Erizku to serve as the singer’s official pregnancy announcement — was shared back in February, and immediately sparked an online frenzy. Four months later, Beyoncé gave birth to twins Rumi and Sir Carter. And as the year comes to a close, the image has clocked a whopping 11 million likes, earning it the title of most-liked post of the year.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

Other popular posts from 2017 include many snapshots shared by Selena Gomez — often featuring her now-ex The Weeknd — as well as famous soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo’s behind-the-scenes snap of the birth of his newest child and more shots of him with his growing family, which was the second-most liked Instagram of 2017 so far.

A Alana Martina acaba de nascer! Tanto a Geo como a Alana estão muito bem! Estamos todos muito felizes! ❤️ A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Nov 12, 2017 at 12:19pm PST

Beyoncé’s post-birth photo, another artful Erizku portrait with the infant twins in her arms, also made the top ten for the year. (Everyone loves a good baby photo, it seems — or a good couple shot.)

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

That posts from Gomez and Ronaldo are also popular is to be expected: Gomez is the most-followed celebrity on the platform with over 130 million followers, and has previously had the most-liked photo. She’s followed in fandom by Ronaldo, with 116 million followers. Ariana Grande, Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian round out the top five, with Taylor Swift, Kylie Jenner and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson close behind.