A 17-year-old Florida girl and a soccer coach have both been missing for days, and police are now looking into a possible relationship between the student and the 27-year-old man.

Police learned about the “blossoming of a potential relationship” between student Caitlyn Frisina and Rian Rodriguez, through interviews, ABC News reported. Frisina plays soccer at Fort White High School in Fort White, Fla., where Rodriguez works as a boys soccer coach, according to the network. However, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office told ABC that the girl’s parents said there were “no indicators” of “any type of relationship between these two.”

Frisina left her home on Saturday night, leaving behind her phone with all its data erased, and she withdrew $200 from an ATM in St. Marys, Ga., on Sunday, according to the C0lumbia County Sheriff’s Office. The pair are possibly traveling in a red Mercury Sable with Florida tag# Z04CSC, police said.

They could be in the northeast area where Frisina and Rodriguez both have family, police told Action News Jax.

Rodriguez has been suspended from his job pending the investigation, according to Columbia Schools Superintendent Lex Carswell, ABC reported. No criminal charges have been filed at this time.