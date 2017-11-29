'Christmas Comes Early!' White House Is Happy CNN Is Boycotting Holiday Party
Donald Trump is during the CNN presidential debate in Las Vegas on Dec. 15, 2015
Ethan Miller—Getty Images
By Associated Press
9:16 AM EST

(WASHINGTON) — CNN says it is boycotting this year’s White House media Christmas party.

The news network says in a statement that “In light of the President’s continued attacks on freedom of the press and CNN, we do not feel it is appropriate to celebrate with him as his invited guests.”

The network adds that it will be sending a “reporting team” to Friday’s event to cover any news that develops from it.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is responding on Twitter, saying: “Christmas comes early! Finally, good news from @CNN.”

President Donald Trump has repeatedly bashed CNN as “fake news” and tweeted over the weekend that CNN International represents the U.S. “to the WORLD very poorly.”

He said, “The outside world does not see the truth from them!”

