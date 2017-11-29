President Donald Trump caused waves across the pond Wednesday morning by retweeting three anti-Muslim videos posted on the social media platform by Jayda Fransen, the deputy leader of the far-right group Britain First.

The videos Trump retweeted to his 43.6 million followers are called “Muslim migrant beats up Dutch boy on crutches!”, “Muslim Destroys a Statue of Virgin Mary!” and “Islamist mob pushes teenage boy off roof and beats him to death!”

Fransen, who, along with Britain First leader Paul Golding, was charged with causing religiously aggravated harassment earlier this year, tweeted “God bless you Trump! God bless America!” in capitals in response to the President’s retweet, followed by the abbreviation OCS, standing for Onward Christian Soldiers.

The 31-year-old is set to appear in court in Northern Ireland in December, charged with using “threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour” in connection with a speech she made at a Northern Ireland Against Terrorism rally in Belfast on August 6.

Britain First, a controversial anti-immigration group which describes itself as a political party and a street defense organization, was formed in 2011 by a former member of the similarly far-right British National Party in order to oppose the rise of radical Islam.

The group gained notoriety in 2015 when it shared a photograph of the slain British soldier Lee Rigby, who was killed by two Islamists in 2013, on its Facebook page. The group also made headlines in 2014 when it posted videos online of the group entering and disrupting mosques across London and the northern city of Bradford.