Trump Responded to Matt Lauer's Firing by Attacking NBC Over 'Fake News'
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks with Today show co-anchor Matt Lauer at the NBC Commander-In-Chief Forum held at the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space museum aboard the decommissioned aircraft carrier Intrepid, New York, Sept. 7, 2016.
Evan Vucci—AP
By Aric Jenkins
8:15 AM EST

President Donald Trump weighed in Wednesday morning on Matt Lauer’s firing from the Today show amid sexual misconduct allegations, using the opportunity to complain that executives at NBC and Comcast should “be fired for putting out so much Fake News.”

“Wow, Matt Lauer was just fired from NBC for ‘inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace,'” Trump said on Twitter shortly after Today co-host Savannah Guthrie announced Lauer’s termination on air. “But when will the top executives at NBC & Comcast be fired for putting out so much Fake News.”

“Check out Andy Lack’s past!” Trump added, referring to the chairman of NBC News and MSNBC.

Lauer, NBC’s leading morning news anchor, was dismissed after a colleague filed a “detailed complaint” to the network, Lack said in a memo to staff members.

“While it is the first complaint about his behavior in the over 20 years he’s been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident,” Lack said.

Trump himself has been accused of sexual harassment or sexual assault by at least 16 women dating back to the early 1980s. He has long denied those allegations, but he renewed interest in them this month when he took to Twitter to condemn Minnesota Democratic Sen. Al Franken, who is grappling with harassment allegations of his own.

“And to think that just last week he was lecturing anyone who would listen about sexual harassment and respect for women,” Trump said on Nov. 16.

The New York Times reported that Trump has recently, in private, questioned the authenticity of the infamous Access Hollywood tape in which he bragged about his ability to grope women because he’s “a star” — even though he acknowledged its authenticity during the campaign and apologized.

Access Hollywood has since pushed back on Trump’s alleged denial of the incident.

“Let us make this perfectly clear: The tape is very real,” host Natalie Morales said during a Monday broadcast. “Remember his excuse at the time was ‘locker room talk.’ He said every one of those words.”

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE