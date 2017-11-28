An Unarmed Man Shot by Police Has Died 10 Days After Chase, Family Says

(FAIRFAX, Va.) — A man who was shot by U.S. Park Police after a short chase in northern Virginia has died, his family said Tuesday.

The family of 25-year-old Bijan Ghaisar of McLean, Virginia, said in a statement that he died Monday night at Inova Fairfax Hospital, 10 days after the shooting. Ghaisar was born at the same hospital, the statement said.

An FBI spokeswoman confirmed Ghaisar’s death on Tuesday, The Washington Post reported . The FBI is investigating the shooting.

Park Police previously said that the chase began on Nov. 17 after a vehicle fled a crash scene on the George Washington Memorial Parkway. The chase continued several miles from Alexandria into Fairfax County before Ghaisar crashed at an intersection.

Park Police said it was unclear whether the suspect was shot before or after he crashed.

Ghaisar’s family said he was unarmed and shot three times in the head. He was an “American-born citizen of Iranian heritage,” according to the statement.

Ghaisar was a graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University, and he worked an accountant for his father’s CPA firm, the family said.

Information about the officers involved in the shooting has not been released. Authorities also have not said what prompted the shooting.

The family said they hoped that the FBI investigation “will uncover what happened and permit justice for our son.”