Starbucks Has a Second Holiday Cup For Everyone to Get Mad About This Year

Starbucks is doubling down on its holiday spirit.

About a month after it introduced a coloring-book-inspired holiday cup, the coffee chain announced a second festive design. The new cup is mostly red, with two hands framing a white heart at the center. Customers are encouraged to fill in the white space with the names of people who “fill their heart and embody goodness this holiday season,” then tag an image of their custom cup with #GiveGood on social media, according to a release from Starbucks.

Like the color-in cup, the design comes from Jordan Kay of the Starbucks Creative Studio.

Starbucks has been making limited-edition holiday cups for the past 20 years— and they’ve become not only a sign of the season, but a reliable source of internet outrage. In 2015, for example, the brand was criticized for its plain red design, which some customers felt lacked holiday spirit. Other consumers mocked the controversy with a social media campaign branded #ItsJustaCup.

Only time will tell if Starbucks’ second 2017 holiday cup meets the approval of the masses. They roll out Tuesday, and will be available for a limited time only.