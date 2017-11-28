Google Delivered on Its Promise to Fix Its Cheeseburger Emoji
Left, Hamburger on Apple iOS 10.3; Right, Hamburger on Google Android 8.0.
Emojipedia
By Lisa Eadicicco
3:03 PM EST

After Google CEO Sundar Pichai said his company would “drop everything” to redesign the cheeseburger emoji after a tweet criticizing the food symbol went viral, it looks like Google has delivered on that promise.

In its still-in-beta Android 8.1 software, Google gave the cheeseburger emoji a new aesthetic that now places the slice of cheese above the beef patty rather than below it, which Emojipedia noticed. The emoji’s cheese placement was the initial cause of controversy, prompting author and media analyst Thomas Baekdal to tweet about it at the end of October. That tweet, shown below, now has more than 50,000 likes and over 25,000 retweets.

Pichai responded with the following tweet shortly after:

The cheeseburger isn’t the only emoji to be getting an update with Android 8.1. It looks like the symbols for beer and cheese also got a slight refresh, according to Emojipedia.

The final version of Android 8.1 is expected to start hitting select smartphones in December.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE