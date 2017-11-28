With December just around the corner, the time for hilarious Christmas cards going viral is finally upon us. And if the first offering of 2017 is any indication of what’s to come, we’re all in for a lot of laughs this holiday season.

Shared by Twitter user Emily Seawright, the Internet’s new favorite card features Seawright, her siblings and her parents holding a series of signs. But while her parents and coupled-off siblings’ displays announce their current life statuses of “Expecting,” “Engaged” and “Excited,” Seawright’s just says her name, “Emily.”

“My family’s Christmas card this year lmao,” she captioned the post, which has since been liked over 291,000 times and retweeted more than 48,000.

The Internet was quick to latch on to the relatability of Seawright’s position, responding with messages of solidarity such as, “My current Relationship status : ‘Emily‘,” “you are my hero,” and, “I’m Emily.”

Now that’s the way to get in the holiday spirit.