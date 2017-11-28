IDEAS The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.



1. Being forgetful isn’t as bad as you think.

By Katie Heaney in the Science of Us

2. Here’s why it’s a good idea to save your child’s baby teeth.

By Lauren Rearick in Reader’s Digest

3. How AI can help you become a better writer.

By Derek Newton in Quartz

4. Smart software might be the key to preventing school shootings.

By Terena Bell in Fast Company

5. Your next ambulance might be a drone.

By Jesse Hicks in Tonic

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.