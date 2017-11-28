Being Forgetful Isn’t As Bad As You Think

1. Being forgetful isn’t as bad as you think.

By Katie Heaney in the Science of Us

2. Here’s why it’s a good idea to save your child’s baby teeth.

By Lauren Rearick in Reader’s Digest

3. How AI can help you become a better writer.

By Derek Newton in Quartz

4. Smart software might be the key to preventing school shootings.

By Terena Bell in Fast Company

5. Your next ambulance might be a drone.

By Jesse Hicks in Tonic

