The Internet Has a Wild Conspiracy Theory About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Engagement
Prince Harry with his new fiancée Meghan Markle at The Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace on November 27, 2017, in London, England.
Karwai Tang/WireImage—Getty Images
By Ashley Hoffman
11:16 AM EST

By now you may know that we are living in a world where Prince Harry is engaged to American Meghan Markle.

The 36-year-old former Suits actor, who grew up in California, is the first American to be engaged to a British royal in 90 years.

Markle could even become the first American to nab the Her Royal Highness (HRH) title after the wedding – which is expected in May 2018.

Romance between a British royal and an American is not exactly without precedent. But the circumstances this time are different. The last time it happened – when King Edward VIII started a relationship with divorcee Wallis Simpson – the pairing sparked a constitutional crisis and led to Edward abdicating the throne in 1936. (They never had an official engagement.)

So this one is a historically significant union — but there are many unanswered questions, prominent among them: What does this mean for Britain and America?

Based on zero evidence that this fifteen-month relationship is all leading up to a political takeover, Twitter user Greg Pollowitz has a hilarious theory to suggest the marriage could be strategic.

It spread delight across the Internet.

Despite the genuine smiles between lovebirds, others saw a connection with power player dramas like House of Cards and Game of Thrones.

Another forward thinking user shared that such a plan would be exceptionally well-timed.

