Lady Bird Is Officially Rotten Tomatoes’ Best-Reviewed Movie Ever

Lady Bird, the new coming-of-age indie starring Saoirse Ronan, has surpassed Toy Story 2 to become the best-reviewed movie on Rotten Tomatoes.

The movie has received 170 consecutive positive reviews from critics as of Tuesday morning, earning no “rotten” ratings and surpassing Toy Story 2 as the best-reviewed movie on the site. The Pixar sequel, released in 1999, initially held the record with 163 consecutive positive reviews.

Lady Bird is not the top movie of all time on the site, but none of the movies with a perfect score ahead of Lady Bird have received as many positive reviews.

“We put our heart and souls into this movie, and the last step of this deeply collaborative art form of filmmaking is giving the film to the audience and the film critics,” Lady Bird writer and director Greta Gerwig told Rotten Tomatoes in response. “That there has been such a warm reception is a dream come true. Thank you to everyone who has seen the film and has written about it so thoughtfully. We are all on cloud nine and using our tomato emoji more than we ever thought possible.”