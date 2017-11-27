Sen. Marco Rubio said his colleague Al Franken should consider resigning from his position after he faced a wave of sexual harassment allegations.

“I think the accusations against him, many of which he’s admitted, are horrifying but at this point he is going to be before the ethics committee and I would say in fairness for the things he’s already admitted to, I find to be outrageous and offensive, and on that alone he should consider resigning,” the Florida Republican told CBS Miami Sunday.

Since Nov. 16, four women have come forward alleging that Franken, a Minnesota Senator, groped them on separate occasions dating back to 2006; one woman, Leann Tweeden, also said Franken forcibly kissed her. Franken has apologized several times, explaining that he doesn’t remember these encounters, although with Tweeden he said he recalled the situation differently. Franken has also joined his colleagues in calling for an ethics investigation into his conduct.

“There’s going to be evidence and testimony and he’ll have to make a decision based on that, and we may end up voting on that,” said Rubio.

Franken, who returned to the Senate Monday, said Sunday he was “embarrassed” and “ashamed” of his behavior, but has no intention of resigning.“I’m committed to working as hard as I can here in the Senate for the people of Minnesota. The ethics committee will be looking into all of this and I will work with them in any way I can,” he told Minnesota Public Radio on Sunday.