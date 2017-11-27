An Extra Year of High School Can Set Students Up For Success

By The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM EST
IDEAS
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. An extra year of high school can set students up for success.

By Katrina Schwartz in Mindshift

2. Fasting may lead to a longer life.

By Karen Feldscher in the Harvard Gazette

3. Social media might be able to diagnose illnesses — at a cost.

By Sam Volchenboum in WIRED

4. Bilingual children are better able to recognize voices.

By NYU’s Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development

5. Do we want robots to give us unconditional love?

By Merritt Baer in the Daily Beast

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

IDEAS
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE