Where to Get Meghan Markle’s Chic Coat From Her Engagement Photoshoot With Prince Harry

Meghan Markle stepped out of Kensington Palace’s Nottingham Cottage in London wearing a sleek white coat on Monday in her first public appearance after announcing her engagement to Prince Harry. The engagement between the former Suits star and the fifth-in-line to the British throne was announced earlier in the day.

The coat Markle wore is from the Canadian label Line’s fall 2017 selection. The label’s website crashed on Monday as the news broke that Markle had worn one of their garments, but was back up later on Monday.

The Line’s website does not include a price for the coat, but lists a short, exclusive selection of outlets that stock its designs.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 27: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend an official photocall to announce the engagement of Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle at The Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace on November 27, 2017 in London, England. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been a couple officially since November 2016 and are due to marry in Spring 2018. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage) Karwai Tang—WireImage

Markle also wore a green dress from the Italian label P.A.R.O.S.H., which retails for €490 ($584), and heels from Aquazzura, which sell for $465. Expect all of them to sell out very soon, if they haven’t already.

Of course, Markle also accessorized the coat with her engagement ring, which was designed by Prince Harry and features two diamonds from Princess Diana’s collection. The pair announced they will wed in spring 2018.