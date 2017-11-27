These Are the Best Cyber Monday Deals in Tech

If you didn’t get the chance to go bargain hunting on Black Friday, there are still tons of deals on gadgets like TVs, laptops, and game consoles available for Cyber Monday.

Here’s a look at some of the most compelling electronics discounts from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart.

Tablets and E-Reader Cyber Monday Deals

Apple iPad Pro: Best Buy is offering a discount on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro that ranges between $100 and $150, depending on which model you choose. That means the 64GB model is available for $699.99 instead of $799.99, and the 512GB version is priced at $999.99 rather than $1,149.99.

Target is also selling the previous generation 9.7-inch iPad Pro at prices between $449.99 and $599.99 instead of its usual price range of $599.99 to $799.99.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: Amazon’s e-reader is on sale for $89.99, down from its original price of $119.99.

Laptop and Monitor Cyber Monday Deals

Windows Laptops: If you’re in the market for a new Windows notebook, Best Buy has several noteworthy options available on Cyber Monday. Those on a tight budget might want to check out this $299.99 Dell Inspiron, which comes with with a 15.6-inch screen, Intel Core i3 processor, 1TB of storage space and 6GB of memory.

Best Buy is also offering deals on more premium Windows laptops, like the Lenovo Yoga 920, which comes with a flexible 13.9-inch 4K screen, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory, and 512GB of storage for $1,399, down from its regular price of $1,699.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop is also on sale at Best Buy for $899 instead of $1,149.

Apple Mac Laptops: Best Buy also has bargains for Apple fans: The 12-inch MacBook is on sale at a $200 discount, while the MacBook Pro is on sale for between $150 and $250 off depending on the configuration.

A MacBook Air with a 13.3-inch screen and Intel Core i7 Processor with 8GB of memory and 512GB of storage is also sale for $1,349.99, down from $1,549.99.

Dell Monitors: Those looking for a new monitor have a few options to choose from via Amazon. A 23.8-inch Dell monitor with a 1080p resolution and a 178-degree viewing angle is on sale for $164.99, down from its regular price of $350. Dell’s 34-inch curved monitor with a resolution of 3,440 x 1,440 is also selling for $499.99, a discount of nearly $700 from its listed price of $1,199.

TV Cyber Monday Deals

55-inch 4K TVs: Best Buy is selling 55-inch 4K smart TVs from Sony and Samsung at a $200 discount from their original price.

58-inch 4K TV: Walmart is offering a 58-inch Samsung 4K smart TV for $598, which is roughly $200 less than its usual price.

65-inch 4K TV: You’ll be able to get a 65-inch 4K TV for less than $1,000 this Cyber Monday. Best Buy is offering Samsung’s 65-inch 4K smart TV for $749.99, which is $350 less than its normal price of $1,099.99.

Home, Entertainment, and Other Gadget Cyber Monday Deals

Amazon Fire TV Stick With Alexa Voice Remote: Amazon’s streaming stick is already inexpensive, but on Cyber Monday the online retailer is selling it for $24.99 instead of $39.99.

Amazon Echo Plus and Philips Hue Bulb: Amazon is also offering its Echo Plus device, which is designed for smart home control, along with a Philips Hue bulb at a discounted price of $119.99.

Xbox One S: The Xbox One S with 500GB of storage is on sale at Walmart for $189, a discount of almost $100.

Apple Watch Series 2: Apple’s second generation smartwatch is on sale for as low as $269.99 through Target. It’s a particularly good deal considering Apple currently only sells the Series 1 and Series 3 watches, meaning you’d otherwise have to spend at least $329 on a watch with GPS and water resistance.

Canon EOS Rebel T6: Photography enthusiasts can get Canon’s EOS Rebel T6 bundle for $449.99 instead of $749.99 at Target on Cyber Monday.

