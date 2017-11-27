Britain is poised for another Royal Wedding, after it was announced on Monday that Prince Harry is to marry the American actress Meghan Markle.

The announcement follows a relationship of at least 15 months between the pair, who became engaged in London earlier in November. Their marriage is scheduled for early 2018, although the date has not been announced.

Markle’s parents were amongst the first to comment. They said they were “incredibly happy” for the couple and wished them “a lifetime of happiness,” in a statement released alongside the official announcement.

The Queen and Prince Phillip said they were “delighted” about the engagement.

Prince Charles, Harry’s father, and his wife Camilla, who is Harry’s step mother, said they were “thrilled” and “very happy indeed” for the couple.

Harry’s older brother William and his wife the Duchess of Cambridge, who celebrated their marriage in 2011, said: “We are very excited for Harry and Meghan. It has been wonderful getting to know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together.”

British Prime Minister Theresa May offered her “warmest congratulations.” She continued: “On behalf of myself, the Government and the country, I wish them great happiness for the future.”

The former British Prime Minister David Cameron also took to Twitter to congratulate the pair. He said: “Congratulations to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Wonderful news and I wish them a long and happy life together.”

Arlene Foster, the leader of the Democratic Unionist Party, the right wing Northern Irish loyalist party currently propping up Theresa May’s government in Westminster, also tweeted her congratulations – though she spelled Markle’s first name wrong.

And the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, the leader of the Church of England, (of which the Queen is the figurehead,) wished the couple “many years of love, happiness and fulfilment.”

Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain’s opposition Labour Party, did not immediately comment. He is known for his historic opposition to the Monarchy, but has not pursued a republican agenda while leading the Labour Party.

Many ordinary Brits took to Twitter to wonder whether the marriage would mean a day off work, as it did for William’s marriage to Catherine in 2011.