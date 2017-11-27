10 of TIME's Favorite Gifts in 2017

With the holidays just around the corner, you may be scrambling to find a gift for your family members, friends, and other loved ones. Good news: TIME has reviewed and recommended a wide variety of products this year, from the Instant Pot to photography gear.

Here’s a small sampling of the products we liked the most this year. All of them make excellent gift choices, no matter who’s on your list.

Instant Pot

Instant Pot 6-Quart 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker courtesy of Instant Pot

Pressure cookers like the Instant Pot became a huge cooking phenomenon this year, and for good reason. This $99 7-in-1 serves as a pressure cooker, a slow cooker, a rice cooker and lots more. Translation: This makes a great gift for the foodie in your life who’s always too busy to make a proper meal when they get home.

Buy now: Instant Pot, $99, Amazon

AeroPress Coffee Maker

Aeropress Coffee and Espresso Maker Aeropress

Everybody knows that one coffee snob who needs his or her joe just right. Get that person an AeroPress, one of the best and simplest ways to make a cup that’ll impress even the toughest coffee critics. It’s especially useful as an alternative to that office coffee that’s been sitting around all day.

Buy now: AeroPress, $30, Amazon

Americanah, by Chimemanda Ngozi Adichie

Anchor

If there’s a young reader on your list, you can’t go wrong with a selection from TIME’s recommendations for 30 Books to Read Before You’re 30. Among them: Chimemanda Ngozi Adichie’s Americanah, about a Nigerian woman’s quest to understand race relations in America through the eyes of an outsider. In a 2013 review, TIME wrote, “to the extent that this is a novel of ideas—and it teems with enough thoughts on race, class and gender to stock a yearlong graduate seminar—Adichie is smart about placing them in the context of resonant contemporary history.”

Buy now: Americanah, by Chimemanda Ngozi Adichie

Pixel Eyewear

Pixel

You probably know plenty of people who sit at a computer all day long. Well, all that screen time can leave people with a nasty headache by the time they’re headed home. That’s why we love Pixel Eyewear, a range of reading glasses designed to reduce the glare and blue light that pours out of a computer monitor, reducing eye strain and alleviating those headaches.

Buy now: Pixel Eyewear glasses, $70, Amazon

Cubii Under-Desk Elliptical

Cubbi

Know a fitness fanatic who’s chained to their desk all day and can’t always make it to the gym? Check out the Cubii under-desk elliptical, a clever fitness solution for that special someone who’s always first in, last out. The Cubii offers eight levels of resistance and even syncs up with a Fitbit to better track all those calories the user is burning.

Buy now: Cubii, $329, Amazon

Vanguard Alta Pro Tripod

Vanguard

If there’s an up-and-coming photographer on your list who seems to be struggling with blurry shots, gift them a solid tripod like the Vanguard Alta Pro. It’s a great balance between stability and portability, and the moveable middle column opens up all sorts of creative possibilities. With a tripod like this, any photographer can take images as sharp as a penguin in a tuxedo.

Buy Now: Vanguard Alta Pro, $150, Amazon

Incase Icon Backpack

Incase

If there’s a freshman college student returning from their first semester at the big leagues on your list, consider a quality backpack like the Incase Icon. This thing’s a real tank, with room for a laptop, tablet, books and lots more. It also looks great on campus to boot.

Buy now: Incase Icon backpack, $124, Amazon

Ibex Trip Shirt

Ibex Trip Shirt Ibex

Is there a cyclist in your life who’s always showing up to work looking like they just rode the Tour de France? Hook them up with one of these shirts from Ibex, made from breathable woven wool and at home on the go or at the office.

Buy now: Ibex Trip Shirt, $145, Amazon

The Innovator’s Dilemma, Clayton Christensen

If there’s a prospective MBA student in your life, hook them up with a copy of The Innovator’s Dilemma, one of TIME’s 8 Books That Can Help You Finally Understand Business. Clayton Christensen’s 1997 classic argues that market-leading companies can become shells of their former selves if they’re unwilling to “disrupt” themselves — because somebody else will come along and do it for them.

Buy now: Innovator’s Dilemma, $14, Amazon

Hatch Baby Rest

If someone on your list just welcomed a newborn into the world, they’re probably on the hunt for anything that can make their lives just a little easier. Enter the Hatch Baby Rest, a combination night light/sound machine that parents can control from their phones.

Buy now: $59, Hatch Baby

