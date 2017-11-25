A man walked into a New Jersey Toys “R” Us and did a little more than the usual holiday shopping.

The man, identified as Charlie K. by NJ.com, paid off two layaway orders worth $10,780.

“Just, you know, trying to bring some happiness to people. That’s really it. Help bring back to the community that brought so much happiness to me and my family,” Charlie K. told NBC affiliate KCBD.

While the surprise payment did not cover all layaway orders, Charlie K. also bought about $2,000 worth of additional toys to donate to the Toys for Tots charity, NJ.com reported. He told a Philadelphia CBS affiliate that he was looking to fulfill “kids’ Christmas wishes.”

“I can only do it because of the community that provided me the luxury to do it. I love this community, and I’m trying to provide back for it,” Charlie K. told NJ.com.