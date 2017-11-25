Vladimir Putin Signs Bill Targeting International Media Outlets
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (C) with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erogan (L) and Iran's President Hassan Rouhani in Sochi, Russia, on Nov. 22, 2017
Mikhail Klimentyev—AP
By Associated Press
1:08 PM EST

(MOSCOW) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a bill allowing Russia to register international media outlets as foreign agents in a quid pro quo to the U.S. demand made to a Kremlin-funded TV channel.

Putin signed the bill into law Saturday after the upper chamber of the Russian parliament adopted it Wednesday. The move is Russia’s retaliation after state-funded RT television was registered with the U.S. Justice Department as a foreign agent following pressure from Washington.

Without even waiting for the law to come into effect, Russia’s Justice Ministry last week warned U.S. government-funded Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, along with its regional outlets, that they could be designated as foreign agents under the new law.

