Toddler and 10-Year-Old Girl Wounded in Drive-By Shooting, Police Say

By Associated Press
1:00 PM EST

(PITTSBURGH) — Authorities say two young girls were wounded during a drive-by shooting in Pittsburgh.

But a motive for the shooting that occurred early Saturday in a residential area of the city remains under investigation.

Both victims were hospitalized in stable condition. Authorities say a 3-year-old girl was shot in the arm, while a 10-year-old was shot in the leg.

Authorities have not released the girls’ names or said if they are related. They say an officer placed a tourniquet around the older girl’s leg as they waited for paramedics to arrive.

Authorities say it appears that three men, all wearing masks, fired the shots from a car that fled the scene.

No arrests have been made.

