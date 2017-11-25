David Cassidy's Last Words Are Shared by His Daughter

Katie Cassidy shared her father David Cassidy’s last words on Twitter Friday afternoon.

“Words cant express the solace our family’s received from all the love & support during this trying time. My father’s last words were ‘So much wasted time’. This will be a daily reminder for me to share my gratitude with those I love as to never waste another minute….thank you,” Katie Cassidy tweeted.

David Cassidy died at the age of 67 Tuesday. The Partridge Family member was suffering from dementia and was in a Fort Lauderdale, Fla., hospital due to organ failure at the time of his death.

“David died surrounded by those he loved, with joy in his heart and free from the pain that had gripped him for so long. Thank you for the abundance and support you have shown him these many years,” a statement from his family said.

Katie Cassidy is also an actress and has been on shows Arrow and The Flash.