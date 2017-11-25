Boy Dies After 6 Kids Are Shot in the Street, Police Say

By Associated Press
9:46 AM EST

(CLEVELAND) — Six children have been shot on a Cleveland street, one fatally.

Police say the shooting happened Friday night and the victims were boys ranging in age from 12 to 16 years. They say it seems the boys ran into another group and shots were fired but there’s no indication the violence was gang-related.

Police Chief Calvin Williams has sent his condolences to the family of the dead child, who hasn’t been publicly identified. The wounded children have been hospitalized.

Williams says police are investigating and are appealing for the public’s help in finding out who did the shooting.

