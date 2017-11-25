Burned Body Found on Top of Commuter Train, Police Say
SEPTA's Spring Garden station, near the Northern Liberties neighborhood, sits between the elevated lanes of I-95.
Becky Krystal—The Washington Post/Getty Images
By Associated Press
9:00 AM EST

(PHILADELPHIA) — Authorities say a burned body was found on top of a commuter train at a station in Philadelphia.

Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority officials would only say a “medical emergency” had occurred on Thursday at the Jefferson Station, in the city’s downtown area. But a police official confirmed that a body was found.

The investigation was causing SEPTA train delays of up to 20 minutes.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the victim got on top of the train or how long the body had been there. Further details on the incident were not immediately available.

