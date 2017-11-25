(BANGOR, Maine) — A Maine woman has filed a lawsuit against Victoria’s Secret claiming she was unjustly fired due to her weight and her age.

The Bangor Daily News reports 50-year-old Kelly Merchant says in her lawsuit filed last month that she was fired in June 2015 because she didn’t fit the lingerie company’s image. Merchant worked as a manager for a store in the Bangor Mall.

The Bradley woman alleges her firing violated the Maine Human Rights Act. She is seeking an undisclosed amount in damages and court fees.

The company says Merchant was fired for theft. Her attorney denies that, saying she used a coupon in a purchase that was against company policy.

Attorneys for the company declined to comment on the lawsuit.