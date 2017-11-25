Woman and 19-Month-Old Daughter Killed in Crash With Bear on Thanksgiving

By Associated Press
12:00 AM EST

(SAN ANDREAS, Calif.) — Authorities say a woman and her 19-month-old daughter were killed when the car she was driving struck a black bear in Northern California on Thanksgiving evening.

California Highway Patrol Sgt. Sean Fitzgerald says the 27-year-old woman was driving a Subaru Impreza on a rural road near San Andreas Thursday around 6 p.m. when a black bear came in front of the vehicle’s path.

The bear was struck and killed, but the impact of the bear killed the unidentified driver and her daughter, of Copperopolis. A 4-year-old boy in the car suffered minor injuries and was taken to UC Davis Medical Center for treatment.

Fitzgerald said alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor in the crash. The victims’ names were not released pending notification of family.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE