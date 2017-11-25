Man Shot and Killed His Wife, Daughter and Her Boyfriend Thanksgiving Night, Police Say

By Associated Press
9:00 PM EST

(CHESTER, Va.) — Police say a man shot and killed his wife, her daughter and the daughter’s boyfriend at their Virginia home Thanksgiving night.

Chesterfield County Police said in a statement that officers were called to the home in Chester late Thursday for a reported alarm. Officers found 58-year-old Jeanett Gattis; her daughter, 30-year-old Candice Kunze; and Kunze’s boyfriend, 36-year-old Andrew Buthorn, dead of gunshot wounds.

Police found Jeanett Gattis’ husband, 58-year-old Christopher R. Gattis, at the scene and arrested him.

Gattis is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and is being held without bond. Police described the crimes as domestic related.

Online court records don’t list a lawyer for him.

