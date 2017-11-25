Man Shot and Killed His Girlfriend and Her Mother Before Shooting Himself, Police Say

By Associated Press
8:00 PM EST

(OSCEOLA MILLS, Pa.) — Authorities in Pennsylvania say a man apparently shot and killed his girlfriend and her mother Friday morning before killing himself a short while later.

Clearfield County District Attorney Bill Shaw said 26-year-old Cody Bush apparently killed the two women and then shot himself, WJAC-TV in Johnstown reported .

The coroner’s office identified the women as Victoria Schultz, 21, and her mother, Beth Schultz, 47.

The Progress newspaper of Clearfield said a third person allegedly shot by Bush was taken to an Altoona hospital to undergo surgery.

State police were called to a home to investigate a domestic incident involving gunshots around 7:40 a.m. in Osceola Mills, about 90 miles northeast of Pittsburgh. They found the bodies there.

Police were telling neighbors to stay inside and had help from a helicopter in the search for a suspect before Bush’s body was found several hours later, according to WTAJ-TV in Altoona. Bush was found with an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound near a state highway, Shaw said.

Court records show Bush was facing stalking and harassment charges stemming from an Oct. 29 incident.

