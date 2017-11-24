London's Oxford Circus On Lockdown After Reports of Shots Fired

Police in London have evacuated the streets around one of London’s busiest underground stations, amid reports of gunshots and panicked crowds.

The Metropolitan Police tweeted they were responding to “a number of reports of shots fired” at Oxford Street and Oxford Circus station. “Police have responded as if the incident is terrorist related. Armed and unarmed officers are on scene and dealing along with colleagues from British Transport Police.”

The Oxford Circus station is at the heart of London’s shopping hub, Regent Street, and is only minutes away from Piccadilly Circus.

Shops and businesses are on lockdown in the area, and police advised people nearby to “go into a building.”

Police reportedly told a BBC producer that the incident was “not a mass casualty attack” like the kind seen earlier this year in terrorist incidents on Westminster Bridge and Borough Market:

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh for updates