Emmerson Mnangagwa Sworn in as Zimbabwe's New President

Zimbabwe’s incoming leader Emmerson Mnangagwa has been sworn in at a stadium in the capital, Harare, beginning a new era for the long-troubled nation. He promised to devote himself to the well-being of the people, to cheers from tens of thousands present.

He succeeds Robert Mugabe, who resigned on Tuesday under immense pressure from the military, the ruling party and the people amid fears his wife was trying to take power.

Mnangagwa was vice president before being fired by Mugabe earlier this month. That turned out to be the mistake that ended Mugabe’s 37 years in power.

Mugabe is not attending the inauguration but will remain in the country, assured of his “maximum security.”

Zimbabwe’s opposition backed Mugabe’s removal and now hopes for a bigger seat at the table to help determine the country’s future.

Mnangagwa will serve until the end of the presidential term next year. An election date has not yet been set.