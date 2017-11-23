Slain Detective Was Set to Testify in a Police Corruption Probe the Next Day

By Associated Press
11:52 PM EST

(BALTIMORE) — Baltimore’s police commissioner says a detective killed last week was slain a day before he was set to testify in a corruption probe into activities of indicted police officers.

Commissioner Kevin Davis announced the revelation Wednesday, a week after the detective was shot in the head in a vacant lot.

Rumors have been running rampant in Baltimore about the unsolved case.

Davis emphasizes that Detective Sean Suiter was not the target of any criminal investigation. But he says Suiter was scheduled to testify before a grand jury “the day after he was murdered.”

The grand jury is investigating a group of Baltimore officers who worked together on a firearms crime task force and have been charged with stealing money, property and narcotics from people over two years.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE