9 Semitrucks Toppled by High Winds on Highway

(CHEYENNE, Wyo.) — Officials say high wind speeds tipped over nine semitrucks on a highway near the border of Wyoming and Colorado.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle newspaper reports that 60 mph (97 kph) winds toppled the vehicles Monday on Interstate 25 near the city of Cheyenne.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation says the interstate was closed for an hour to clean up the crashes.

A wind advisory was issued throughout most of the day, warning high-profile vehicles of the conditions. Semitrucks also blew over on other highways.

Drivers that ignore such advisories could face a $750 fine or face 30 days in prison.