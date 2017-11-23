(BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio) — An Ohio superintendent facing rape and other charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a young girl has been fired.

The Dispatch reports the Indian Lake school board voted Monday to dismiss 52-year-Patrick O’Donnell, who has been on unpaid leave since July and is scheduled for trial next month in Logan County.

The board rejected a state Education Department recommendation that it wait on discipline until after the trial.

O’Donnell and his wife were indicted in June. Prosecutors say 46-year-old Heather O’Donnell faces child endangering charges for not reporting abuse allegations against her husband that involve a now 13-year-old girl more than three years ago.

Heather O’Donnell is on leave as superintendent of the Midwest Regional Educational Service Center in Bellefontaine.

The couple’s attorney says there’s nothing to corroborate the charges.