Pringles Made Chips Flavored Like Every Course of a Thanksgiving Dinner

Imagine a Thanksgiving meal that requires no cooking, no cleaning — and just a few of the nutrients offered in a traditional spread.

Now imagine all of those Thanksgiving flavors sprinkled onto chips.

That’s what Pringles has created this year to celebrate the holiday. The snack food company, known for its risky flavors, created a “Pringles Thanksgiving Dinner” pack, filled with chips that tasted like turkey, stuffing, green bean casserole, mac and cheese, pumpkin pie, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and creamed corn.

The peculiar alternative to a Thanksgiving feast is not being sold by retailers this year, and it’s only available for a limited time. But there’s a chance they could make a return next year.

The chips come in a TV dinner-style tray, and encourages diners to make flavorful creations with the stacks of chips. That includes the “Leftover Sandwich” with the turkey, mashed potato and stuffing-flavored chips; “Holiday Sweater” with the pumpkin pie, cranberry sauce and mashed potato; and “Touchdown” with green bean casserole, mac and cheese and creamed corn.

“Pringles are known for bold flavors and endless flavor stacking possibilities, so this holiday season we wanted to introduce snack-lovers to a new way to enjoy Thanksgiving favorites,” said Kurt Simon, senior director of marketing for Pringles, in a statement last week.

Of course, the new Pringles product was met with a mixed response on social media. Some expressed anger they couldn’t go buy a pack immediately, with others saw the very creation of them as a sign of dark times.