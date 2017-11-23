Man Stabbed to Death in Fight Over Birthday Cake, Police Say

By Associated Press
11:45 PM EST

(NEW BRITAIN, Conn.) — Police say an argument about birthday cake led to a fatal stabbing in Connecticut.

Carlos Gonzalez-Oliver was charged with murder and is being held on $1 million bond in connection with the stabbing Monday night at a New Britain rooming house.

Police say the 41-year-old Gonzalez-Oliver told them he got into an argument with another resident after bringing home birthday cake for another one of his four roommates. Gonzalez-Oliver says the victim destroyed the cake and escalated the argument by threatening him with an ax.

Gonzalez-Oliver says he stabbed his roommate in self-defense. The victim’s name has not been released.

Detectives say they did not find an ax at the scene.

The suspect was apprehended at a Wethersfield motel after fleeing the scene.

