(WATERBURY, Conn.) — Authorities say a teenage driver fleeing police in Connecticut has crashed his car at an intersection, killing a 3-year-old and injuring three other people on the sidewalk.

State police say Waterbury officers in an unmarked car tried to stop 18-year-old Zekhi Lee Tuesday afternoon. They say he fled from the officers and eventually crashed into another car at an intersection.

Authorities say Lee’s car hit four pedestrians on the sidewalk. A 3-year-old was killed and the other pedestrians were taken to area hospitals with injuries that are believed to be life-threatening. The driver of the other car also was hurt.

After the crash, state police say Lee took off on foot. He was arrested a short time later. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.