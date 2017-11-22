(ZION GROVE, Pa.) — Patrons wrestled a man to the ground after police say he shot a woman sitting at the bar inside a fish and game club in Pennsylvania.

The shooting occurred around 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Shenandoah Fish & Game Protective Association Club in Schuylkill County.

Authorities have charged 62-year-old Steven Brobst, of Sugarloaf, with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and firearms violations. He’s held on $500,000 bail pending a preliminary hearing.

The 51-year-old woman was flown to a hospital. Her condition is not known.

There was no record available showing whether Brobst has an attorney.